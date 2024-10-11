Evercore ISI Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $22.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

