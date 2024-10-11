Evercore ISI Cuts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $22.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

