Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Lifted by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $393.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

