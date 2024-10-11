EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Director Glen Kruger Sells 500 Shares

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Kruger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $12,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,015. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%.

EVI Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,338,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

