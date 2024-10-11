Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Excelerate Energy traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 236387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.