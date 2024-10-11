Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
EXNRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 23,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
