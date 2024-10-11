Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

