Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.72. 1,789,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,702,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $488.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 208,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 228,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

