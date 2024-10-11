F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.90 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,731,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

