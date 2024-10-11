Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.5 %

FICO stock traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,994.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $2,043.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,520.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.