Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.89.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

Fastenal stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 497.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,478 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fastenal by 4,008.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,522,000 after acquiring an additional 737,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,161,000 after acquiring an additional 636,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

