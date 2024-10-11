Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.47), with a volume of 27745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 0.77.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

