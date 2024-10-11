Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 14,205 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

ROUS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $451.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

