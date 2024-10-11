Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.65. 2,946,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $483.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
