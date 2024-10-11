Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.05. 219,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,187. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $266.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

