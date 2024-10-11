Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 2,466 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $109.61. 468,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.