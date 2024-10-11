Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Shares of TSLA traded down $18.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,040,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,026,188. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.23 and its 200 day moving average is $203.30. The firm has a market cap of $702.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

