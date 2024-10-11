Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $205.00. The stock had a trading volume of 450,219 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average of $190.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

