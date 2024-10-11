Fermata Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 494,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,781. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

