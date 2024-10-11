Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up 4.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

