Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 4,646 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 174,210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $701,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RECS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 156,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,370. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $594.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

