Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Position Raised by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS FBCG opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.