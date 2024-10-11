Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 364626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

Financial 15 Split Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

