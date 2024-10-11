First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCNCA. Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,012.11.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,996.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,290.60 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,935.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,792.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.