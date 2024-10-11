First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.41.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The company has a market cap of C$14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$32.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.87.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

