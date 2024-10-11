First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

