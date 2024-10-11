First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 978.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $30.11.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
