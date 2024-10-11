First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

