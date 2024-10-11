First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,467. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

