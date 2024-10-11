First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 122587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

