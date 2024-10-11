First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 406.2% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 138.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. 68,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,797. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

