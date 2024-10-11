First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 588.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.