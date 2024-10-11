First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 36481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

