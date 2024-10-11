First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 36481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.