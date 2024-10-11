First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,976,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,482 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 1,354,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.