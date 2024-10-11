First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.04. 24,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.