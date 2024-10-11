First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.59 and last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 5620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.99.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 184,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

