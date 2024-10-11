First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.27. 18,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,694. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

