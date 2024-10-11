FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$252.16 and last traded at C$252.04, with a volume of 47301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$246.00.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 105.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.