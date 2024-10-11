Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.84.

FI traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 74,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,795. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $172,993,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $125,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

