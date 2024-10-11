Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 21,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
