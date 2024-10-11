Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLYW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,118.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613,594.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

