Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $16.68 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 6.1% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,085,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.02. 252,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,902. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

