Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 4,804,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53,434,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

