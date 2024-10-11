Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.53. 7,953,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 53,588,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

