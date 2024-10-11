FormFactor, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after buying an additional 154,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.