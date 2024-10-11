Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Bank of America set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Insider Activity at Fortis

Fortis Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$51.02 and a 1 year high of C$62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.29329 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.