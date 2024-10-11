Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTRE. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortrea from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fortrea by 552.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 137,082 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the second quarter worth $331,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Fortrea by 27.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,438,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 519,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

