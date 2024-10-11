Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 349,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 110,445 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $27.85.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

