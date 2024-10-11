Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSDGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $90.63. Approximately 14,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

