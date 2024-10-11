Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 142,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 823.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 875.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7,963.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 866.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 788.9% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $179.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $839.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

